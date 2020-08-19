Warrant Arrest With Enhanced Charges

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is behind bars after being picked up on outstanding warrants.

Tony Walker III was wanted on one count of aggravated domestic battery, and two enhanced counts of domestic battery.

Walker was picked up by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on August 13th at his Waukegan residence, though details of his alleged crimes have not been released.

The 30-year-old is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 200-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due in court next week.