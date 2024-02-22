Watch: Kenosha County Board Debates Special Library Section For “Obscene” Books

Source: YouTube

The Kenosha County Board rejected a proposal this week which would have requested publicly funded libraries to move books deemed obscene into a separate section.

Supervisor Tim Stocker made the proposal after he said that he found such objectionable books close to a children’s section in one of the area libraries.

13th District Supervisor John Franco voted against the measure saying that the proposal was too vague in what it was trying to accomplish.

The resolution claimed that current library administration takes “no responsibility in protecting children…” from such materials

The resolution does not lay out which books would be considered obscene, how a book in question would be added or removed from the adult section, nor does it set aside any funds to accomplish the task.

The measure failed 15-6.