Wauconda Police Looking Into Incident Involving Stolen Cars and Gunfire

(Wauconda, IL) Police in Wauconda are looking into a situation involving a stolen vehicle and shots fired. Authorities say the incident started on Wednesday night when someone observed their vehicle being stolen. That person followed their stolen vehicle in a family member’s car…only to be later fired upon by another vehicle that had started following behind the pursuit, and was later determined to be stolen as well. The original stolen car was later located by police, and a chase ensued from Wauconda to Ingleside before the pursuit was terminated due to safety issues. No one was hurt over the course of the situation…and no arrests have been announced. The investigation into the crimes continues.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-14-22)