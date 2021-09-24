Waukegan High School Students Arrested for BB Gun on School Grounds

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced a pair of arrests. Officials say they were contacted Thursday morning about a social media post showing two individuals with a gun at the Waukegan High School Washington Street campus. Officers investigated, and learned that two students were able to get a BB gun into the building after school hours on Wednesday, during an athletic event. The pair took some pictures at the school with the gun, and those pictures surfaced on social media. The BB gun was recovered, and the students were arrested, before being released to their parents. Each is likely to face juvenile disorderly conduct charges, though other possible charges are said to be under review.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-24-21)