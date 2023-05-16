Waukegan Man Charged in Fox Lake Home Invasion

(Fox Lake, IL) A Waukegan man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into an occupied residence in Fox Lake. Officials say Andrew Bultema entered an open window of an apartment earlier this month, and threatened to harm the male resident with multiple objects, including a knife. The suspect had fled by the time authorities arrived, but was tracked down quickly and charged with home invasion and criminal damage to property. Bond for the 42-year-old Bultema was set at 350-thousand-dollars. He’s due in court in early June.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-16-23)