Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.

Meanwhile, another teen is dead after a weekend shooting in North Chicago. Police officials say the incident took place on Saturday night in the 14-hundred block of Park Avenue. By the time authorities arrived on scene, the victim had been driven to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lake County Coroner’s officials identified the victim as 18-year-old LaParis Moore of Zion, his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. North Chicago Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-22)