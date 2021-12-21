Waukegan Police Investigate Shooting That Left 2 Injured

(Waukegan, IL) A shooting in Waukegan left two people injured, though only one person was struck by a bullet. Police say they responded to a shots fired call on Monday afternoon in the area of Greenwood and Linden Avenues. They arrived to find a male in his 20’s, who said he was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. A 17-year-old male passenger suffered a superficial wound, and was not on scene when police arrived. Neither victim suffered any life-threatening injuries. Police say no arrests have been made at this point, and that the incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-21-21)