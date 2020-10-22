Waukegan Police Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

(Waukegan, IL) A police involved shooting in Waukegan left one person dead, and one injured.

The incident started Tuesday just before midnight, when an officer approached a vehicle in the area of Liberty and Oak Streets. The vehicle fled before the officer could investigate.

A short time later, the same vehicle was located by a second officer near Martin Luther King Jr. and South Avenues. When the 2nd officer approached, the vehicle began to reverse in his direction, at which point he fired shots that struck both of the vehicle’s occupants.

The driver, a female in her 20’s, was seriously hurt but is expected to recover, the passenger, identified by family as 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, died of his injuries. Waukegan Police said both are African-American.

Both officers have 5 years of service, the first being a white male, while the officer who shot is Hispanic.

Illinois State Police are performing an investigation, and a peaceful protest is planned for tonight.