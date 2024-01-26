Winthrop Harbor Shooting Leaves Man Injured, Several Cars Hit With Bullets

(Winthrop Harbor, IL) An investigation is ongoing, after a man was shot during an incident in Winthrop Harbor. Police say the situation took place just before 9 o’clock on Wednesday night in the 1-thousand block of Sheridan Road. Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets, and one man was able to self-transport to Vista East with a gunshot wound to the arm. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being looked into…there were no other injuries, and no arrests have been announced.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-26-24)