Wisconsin Democrats sue over lame-duck law

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party is filing a federal lawsuit challenging Republican-authored lame-duck laws that limit Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul’s powers.

The party filed the lawsuit Thursday in Madison. It alleges that the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s guarantees of a republican form of government, free speech and equal protection.

The law prohibits Evers from ordering Kaul to withdraw Wisconsin from lawsuits and requires Kaul to get permission from lawmakers before agreeing settlements. It also shifts settlement awards from Kaul’s office to the state’s general fund.

A group of liberal-leaning organizations and a coalition of labor unions have filed separate lawsuits challenging the law in state court.