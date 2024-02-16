Wisconsin Gas Prices Back Above $3, As Prices Continue Increases on Both Sides of State Line
February 16, 2024 5:02AM CST
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have shot up over the last week on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois runs about $3.49, up 19-cents from this point last week, and 22-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 17-cent increase to an average of $3.50. In Wisconsin, prices have jumped back above the 3-dollar mark for the first time in over a month, currently sitting at $3.04, a 14-cent jump from last week, but 23-cents below the national average. Kenosha County also saw a 14-cent increase to $3.06
Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-16-24)