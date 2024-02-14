Wisconsin GOP Concedes Defeat, Approves Gov. Evers Drawn Legislative Maps

(Madison, WI) (AP) Wisconsin’s GOP-controlled Legislature has passed legislative maps that were proposed by Gov. Tony Evers. The move Tuesday was designed to prevent the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court from implementing maps that might be even worse for Republicans. Republicans conceded defeat, while Democrats said they were afraid of being tricked. Last week Evers promised to sign his maps into law. Democrats say they are worried about Republicans trying to trick them but Evers’ spokesperson says the governor’s position hasn’t changed. The stakes are huge in the presidential battleground state, where Republicans have had a firm grip on the Legislature since 2011.

Associated Press