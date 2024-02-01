Wisconsin GOP Looks to Curb Governor’s Veto Powers Over Taxes and Fees

(Madison, WI) (AP) Wisconsin Republicans have proposed a constitutional amendment that would curtail the governor’s veto powers by prohibiting a veto to increase any tax or fee. The amendment proposed Wednesday comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers used his partial veto in July to increase school funding for public schools for the next 400 years. Republicans proposed a similar amendment in 2019 after Evers used his partial veto to increase school funding by $65 million, but it did not get a vote in the Legislature. If passed by the Legislature this year and next session, it would then go to a statewide vote for approval. The governor couldn’t stop it.

