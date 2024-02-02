Wisconsin High Court Halts Primary Ballots Due to Dem. Presidential Candidate Challenge

(Madison, WI) (AP) The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered the state elections commission not to transmit the presidential primary ballot to county clerks as it ponders an attempt by Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips to get added as a candidate. The order Thursday comes six days after Phillips asked the court to intervene and have his name added to the ballot in the battleground state. State Democratic leaders on a presidential selection committee did not include it. The only Democrat currently on the April 2 ballot is President Joe Biden. The Supreme Court’s one-sentence order directs the Wisconsin Elections Commission not to transmit the ballot until further notice.

