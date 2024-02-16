Wisconsin Legislators Tackle AI Issued in Elections, Online Pornography

FILE – A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Democrats on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, proposed barring the use of expensive, sham lawsuits to silence criticism after a Republican state senator was accused of trying to bankrupt a local news outlet for reporting on his alleged use of a homophobic slur. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

(Madison, WI) (AP) Wisconsin lawmakers have passed bills designed to regulate artificial intelligence, joining a growing number of states grappling with how to control the technology as November’s elections loom. The Assembly on Thursday approved a bipartisan measure to require political candidates and groups to include disclaimers in ads that use AI technology. The Assembly also passed on a voice vote a Republican-authored proposal that would make producing and possessing child pornography produced with AI technology a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The Assembly also approved a bill calling for auditors to review how state agencies use AI.

Associated Press