Wisconsin officials caution against travel due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are urging residents to avoid non-essential travel to areas where the new coronavirus is known to be widespread following confirmation that a third person tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The warning Tuesday came as schools and universities headed into spring break season. The first person who tested positive for the virus lives in Dane County and contracted it in China after traveling there in late January.

The second and third who tested positive are from Pierce and Dane counties. Both had traveled to areas in the United States where the virus is more widespread.