Wisconsin Senate to vote on 1 of 8 homelessness bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate plans to pass one of eight bills designed to fight homelessness in Wisconsin, a bipartisan package that’s run into trouble among some conservative senators concerned about the cost.

The Assembly approved all eight bills, which spend $3.7 million a year, back in June.

Gov. Tony Evers and other advocates urged the Senate to give final approval before winter so services could be bolstered before cold temperatures and snow set in.

The bill up for approval Tuesday would increase funding for a grant program that provides funding for homelessness shelters by $500,000 each of the next two years.