Wisconsin voters to decide on banning private money to help fund elections

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters are set to decide whether to make it unconstitutional to accept private grant money to help administer state elections, one of two Republican-backed ballot measures that Democrats say are meant to make it harder to conduct elections in the presidential battleground state.

A related constitutional amendment on the state’s April 2 ballot would allow only election officials designated by law to administer elections.

If a majority of voters approve, the amendments would be added to the state’s constitution.

Since 2020, Republicans in at least 27 states have outlawed or restricted private elections grants.

The Wisconsin measures are opposed by an array of government watchdog and liberal groups. Early in-person absentee voting is scheduled to begin Tuesday.