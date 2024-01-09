K-Town Report
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report On-Demand 1/9/24
January 9, 2024 9:44AM CST
Credit Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Four Men Arrested After Kenosha County Sheriff Traffic Stop Sunday Night
8 hours ago
Charges Filed in Lake County Fatal Crash From August
9 hours ago
Winter Storm Leads to School Closures Across Kenosha County
11 hours ago
