K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
Happenings Q & A w/Frank & Kim Carmichael
9:00am - 11:00am
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report On-Demand 2/20/24
February 20, 2024 9:28AM CST
Share
Credit: Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Detention Hearing Delayed Until End of February in Lake County Human Trafficking Case
5 hours ago
New Legislative Maps Now Official in Wisconsin
5 hours ago
Young Girl Nearly Killed in Lake County Stabbing, Released From Hospital
5 hours ago
You Might Also Like
Lake County News
Investigation in Waukegan, After Young Boy's "Accidental" Hanging
K-Town Report
"Pleasant Prairie's Most Wanted" Arrested in Lake County, Was Wanted in Three States
Lake County News
Lake County Man Dies in Workplace Accident in South Suburban Illinois