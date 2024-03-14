K-Town Report
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report On-Demand 3/14/24
March 14, 2024 9:29AM CDT
Wisconsin Republicans fire 8 more Evers appointees, including regents and judicial watchdogs
1 day ago
Wisconsin governor promises to veto transgender athlete ban passed by Republican Legislature
1 day ago
Mayor Antaramian Endorses David Bogdala For Kenosha Mayor
1 day ago