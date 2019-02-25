WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 2/25/19 https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/WLIP-KTOWN-REPORT-PODCAST-022519.mp3 IF PLAYER DOES NOT LOAD, REFRESH THE PAGE SHARE RELATED CONTENT City Seeks Input on Uptown Streetscape Congressman rips Evers for withdrawing troops Westosha Central Ranked 3rd in AP D-2 Wisconsin Hoops Poll Replacing aging prison near Green Bay may cost $500M Kenosha Boys and Girls Club to Host “World’s Least Athletic Race” Evers wants to freeze private voucher school enrollment