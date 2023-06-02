K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
LennyLand
8:00am - 12:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 6/2/23
June 2, 2023 9:27AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Gas Prices See Small Drop in Wisconsin, Illinois
3 hours ago
Kenosha Police Investigate Threats Made Against School
5 hours ago
Man Charged For Allegedly Shooting Woman in the Leg
5 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Woman Accused of Stealing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars From Employer in Court
K-Town Report
One Person Arrested After Kenosha Drug Bust
K-Town Report
Update: Two Charged In Connection With Shooting of 3 Year Old Girl; Details Released