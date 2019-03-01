WLIP K-Town Rewind 3/1/19

A Twin Lakes Police Captain has officially been charged with allegedly stealing painkillers from the Police Station. Dennis Linn is the second in command in the department. Prosecutors allege that he took painkillers that were turned into the department as part of drug take back program. According to the criminal complaint, after concerns about Linn’s behavior were reported to the Twin Lakes Police Chief, a security camera was placed in the evidence room. The camera apparently caught Linn in the act. Linn reportedly told a co-worker that his wife was suffering from pain and her prescription had been cut off. A search warrant discovered the painkillers in his home. Linn will appear in court next week and has been placed on administrative leave. His wife Cheryl is also charged in the case.

The Tremper Cheerleading Squad will be allowed to try and defend their state title, however their coaches will not be allowed to attend this weekend’s event. The Wisconsin Association for Cheer and Pom made the decision in association with the district. The coaches and their team were at the center of controversy for awards given out at a banquet that featured demeaning names and titles for their recipients. The matter was the subject of a letter from the ACLU and the district investigated it a year ago. At last night’s school board meeting, concerned parent Kate Trudell said that the district’s administration should have done more following the incident. School Board President Dan Wade defended the administration’s response. Wade blamed media coverage for giving the impression that this situation was on-going and not something that happened a year ago. The Tremper squad will be accompanied to their competition by other school staff and parents. A coach from another school with work with the girls during the event.

Major reconstruction is coming to Kenosha’s Kennedy Drive. The Public Works Committee approved a plan which will reconstruct the armor stone revetment along the shoreline near the drive, which will hopefully stop rocks from the lake from crashing up on the pavement. The almost 8-million dollar project will most likely close Kennedy Drive until its completion next year. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP that the historic high water levels in Lake Michigan could cause the current stone work to fail. According to city documents, the anticipated start date is three weeks after city council approval and work could take just under a year, unless hampered by the weather. The new revetment will be made of granite and will be extended an additional 7 feet. The current bike path will also be torn out and be restored after the stone work is completed.

Residents who live near Highway KR and others crowded into Somers Village Hall last night for an informational meeting about the roadway’s reconstruction. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Plan would widen KR to a four lane highway with a median, improve intersections at Old Green Bay Road and Highway 31, and create new railroad overpasses among many other changes and upgrades. However some residents expressed concern about the loss of forested areas and the potential for economically viable property to be acquired through imminent domain. Still DOT officials emphasized that upgrades are necessary due to the increased traffic expected to use the highway, as well as the number of crashes there in the last five years. Construction is scheduled to begin next year.