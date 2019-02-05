WLIP Sports Round Up 2/5/19

H.S. BB…BOYS: Bradford at Park; Indian Trail at Franklin; Tremper at Case; Shoreland at St Joe’s; Mt Top Christian at Reuther; University School at Christian Life

GIRLS: Christian Life at Faith Christian; Shoreland at St Joe’s; Badger at Westosha Central; Burlington at Wilmot; Franklin at Indian Trail; Case at Tremper; Park at Bradford;

NBA..Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the cold-shooting Brooklyn Nets 113-94.The Bucks host the Wizards tomorrow.

Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks he might take Stephen Curry with his first pick in the NBA All-Star draft. Antetokounmpo is the captain of one team for the game as the top vote-getter among Eastern Conference players in fan balloting. LeBron James is the other captain and has the first pick in the draft Thursday.

College BB…No 10 Marquette hosts St John’s this evening.

NHL…The Blackhawks are in Edmonton tonight.

