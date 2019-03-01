WLIP Sports Round Up 3/1/19

HS BB…WIAA Girls Sectional Semis-Marshall eliminates Shoreland 83-62; Chelby Koker scored 42 in defeat.

WIAA Regional Semi-Finals: Indian Trail at Horlick 6:45 here on WLIP; Bradford at Madison LaFollette; Jefferson at Wilmot; Tremper at Park; Waterford at Westosha Central; St Joseph at The Prairie School.

We potentially will have another game tomorrow night; we’ll announce that matchup during the broadcast tonight and post it at wlip dot com.

NBA…The Bucks play the Lakers late tonight; The Bulls are in Atlanta to face the Hawks.

CACTUS LEAGUE BASEBALL…Brewers 10 Reds 8; Giants 6 Brewers 2; A’s 10 Cubs 3; Mariners 8 White Sox 3;

Brewers play the Mariners today; the Cubs play the Diamondbacks; the Sox face the Rangers.

MLB…Bryce Harper has one-upped Manny Machado in the superstar sweepstakes. The young star outfielder and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Thursday to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history. The deal is subject to a successful physical. Harper’s agreement surpasses the previous high for a free agent, set last week when infielder Machado signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

NFL…New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is requesting a non-jury trial after pleading not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in a Florida case. Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas.

The AP contributed to this report