WLIP Sports Round Up 3/18/19

College BB…The NCAA Tournament brackets are set. The Wisconsin Badgers received a five seed and will play No 12 Oregon on Friday in San Jose; Marquette is also a five, they get No 12 Murray State on Thursday in Connecticut

NBA…Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 52 points, but Joel Embiid had 40 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Milwaukee Bucks 130-125. The Bucks host the Lakers tomorrow night.

The Kings beat the Chicago Bulls 129-102. The Bulls play the Suns tonight in Phoenix.

NHL…The Blackhawks are going for their sixth win in a row as they host Vancouver Canucks at the U.C. The Hawks defeated Montreal on Saturday 2-0.

Cactus League Baseball…The Brewers edged the Dodgers 9-8; the Cubs lost to the Rockies 7-2; the Diamondbacks over the White Sox 7-3.

Today: The Cubs and Brewers are off; the Sox play the Giants.

