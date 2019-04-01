WLIP Sports Round Up 4/1/19

College Baseball: The Carthage Red Men dropped the final game of a three game series with Elmhurst, 10-6. Carthage has a double header in Wheaton tomorrow.

MLB…Christian Yelich hit his fourth homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the ninth, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a dramatic 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Ben Gamel led off the ninth with a pinch-hit double and advanced on Lorenzo Cain’s infield single off reliever Jordan Hicks’ glove. Yelich then hit a liner into the gap in left-center, driving in Gamel and Cain. The Brewers play the Reds in Cincinnati tonight, Zach Davies takes on Tanner Roark.

Joey Gallo scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers outscored the Chicago Cubs 11-10. Gallo raced home from third base when Pedro Strop’s pitch to Nomar Mazara bounced past Willson Contreras. The Rangers won their first series of the season after the Cubs rolled on opening day. The Cubs play the Braves in Atlanta this evening, Kyle Hendricks takes the mound.

Lucas Giolito took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his first start of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 to avoid a three-game sweep in the season-opening series. The Sox play in Cleveland this afternoon.

NCAA Tournament: Final Four is set-Virgina will play Auburn after the No 5 Tigers upset No 2 Kentucky 77-71 in OT; The No 1 Cavs out lasted No 3 Purdue 80-75 in OT.

Michigan State will play Texas Tech in the other Final Four matchup. The No 2 Spartans eliminated Duke 68-67. The Red Raiders upset Gonzaga 75-69.

NBA…Trae Young grabbed a deflected inbounds pass and made a last-second soft jumper to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 136-135 overtime win over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game because of a right ankle sprain. The Bucks play the Nets in Brooklyn tonight.

The Bulls are in New York to play the Knicks.

NHL…The Blackhawks host the Jets the evening at the U.C.

The AP contributed to this report.