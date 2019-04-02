WLIP Sports Round Up 4/2/19

High School Baseball…The Indian Trail Hawks scored three runs without the benefit of a hit en route to a 3-2 victory over Burlington. The Hawks notched two hit by pitches and a walk with the bases loaded for the winning runs.

Elsewhere…Wilmot over Case 8-3; St Joseph 3 St Catherine’s 0

Softball…Indian Trail 10 Waterford 7.

MLB…Christian Yelich failed to homer for the first time this season, ending his record-tying streak, but he doubled in the ninth and scored on Ryan Braun’s double as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds before the smallest crowd in Great American Ball Park history. Yelich had homered in each of Milwaukee’s first four games, tying the major league record. Game two of the series is this afternoon, Jhoulys Chacin goes for the crew.

Brian McCann made the most of his Atlanta homecoming by hitting a two-run single in a four-run first inning, and the Braves took advantage of six Chicago errors to beat the Cubs 8-0. The Cubs are off today and play the Braves again tomorrow. Jon Lester will make his second start of the year.

The Cleveland Indians rallied for a chilly 5-3 win in their home opener over the Chicago White Sox. The Sox wrap up the short series in Cleveland with matinee tomorrow morning,

NBA…Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 11 rebounds in his return to the lineup, Eric Bledsoe added 29 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 131-121. The Bucks are in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

the New York Knicks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 113-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls play the Wizards tomorrow night.

NHL…Kevin Hayes scored at 3:38 of overtime and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. The Hawks play the Blues tomorrow.

