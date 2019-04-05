WLIP Sports Round Up 4/5/19

Preps…Girls Soccer: Bradford defeats Shoreland Lutheran 8-1. The Red Devils are now 4-1 to start the year. Mukwonago 3 Indian Trail 0.

NBA…Giannis Antetokounmpo outdueled fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid, finishing with 45 points and 13 rebounds and leading Milwaukee to a 128-122 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night as the Bucks clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the league. The Bucks host Brooklyn tomorrow night.

College Basketball…Final Four games tomorrow: No 1 Virginia plays No 5 Auburn in the early game and then No 3 Texas Tech will face No 2 Michigan State. The winners play in the championship game Monday night.

MLB…Left-hander Max Fried was dominant for six near-perfect innings as the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 9-4 to complete a three-game sweep. Fried retired Chicago’s first 17 batters before Mark Zagunis ended the bid for a perfect game with a single with two outs in the sixth. The Cubs have lost five in a row. The Cubs and Brewers open a three game series at Miller Park tonight.

The Chicago White Sox have reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the paternity list and optioned right-hander Dylan Covey to Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox have their home opener against Seattle this afternoon.

NHL…The Blackhawks wrap up their home schedule against Dallas tonight.

NFL…Jordy Nelson says he’s working on a deal to retire as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Nelson says he’s talked to Packers President Mark Murphy about signing a 1-day contract so he can end where he started. Nelson was drafted by the Packers in 2008 and played last season with the Oakland Raiders. He announced his retirement last week.

