WLIP Sports Roundup 2/6/18

HS BB…St Joe’s over Shoreland 57-41; Case 85 Tremper 75; Franklin 41 Indian Trail 34; University School 90 Christian Life 42

Shoreland 71 St Joseph 52; Case 68 Tremper 53; Badger 77 Central 43; Franklin 68 Indian Trail 29

COLLEGE BB…The Carthage Lady Reds play North Central this evening. John Weiser has our pregame at 6:45; tip at the Tarble is at 7 PM.

The Red Men are on the road to meet Carroll University.

Shamorie Ponds scored 28 points, including a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left, to give St. John’s a 70-69 victory over No. 10 Marquette. The Golden Eagles play No 14 Villanova on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere…No 19 Wisconsin is in Minnesota this evening.

NBA…The Bucks are back in action hosting the Wizards tonight.

The Bulls and New Orleans matchup at the U.C.

NHL…Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks scored four goals in less than a three-minute span of the third period in a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Hawks face off with Vancouver tomorrow night.

MLB…The patriarch of the family behind the Chicago Cubs has apologized after an online media outlet published emails in which he took part in racist comments and conspiracy theories. Some of the emails Splinter News published Monday featured Joe Ricketts making Islamophobic comments. Others included conspiracies about former President Barack Obama’s birthplace and education. Ricketts, who founded TD Ameritrade, apologized for the emails, saying he believes “bigoted ideas are wrong.”

