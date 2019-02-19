WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/19/19

RLB Man Accused of Trying to Take Officer’s Gun

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach say a man is facing several charges, after reportedly trying to take on officer’s gun. Officials say Marcos Ortega-Vincente was found on Sunday night slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 900 block of Kenilworth Street. An officer tried to assist the man into a nearby home, but he instead started wandering into the middle of the street. As the officer once again tried to assist, the 30-year-old reportedly tackled the officer and tried to take his gun. Ortega-Vincente was taken into custody and now faces charges of aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated resisting arrest. Bond has not yet been set.

Pritzker names secnd Veterans Affairs director in 2 weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has appointed a state lawmaker as director of the state’s Veterans Affairs department after his first choice stepped down. The Democrat has named state Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia, a former Army officer. Lt. Col. Jaime Martinez was originally tabbed for the post, but withdrew from consideration for unknown reasons. The 52-year-old Chapa LaVia joined the Illinois House in 2003. Her new appointment must be confirmed by the State Senate.

Former judge named Illinois legislative inspector general

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois General Assembly has approved a former appellate judge to be permanent legislative inspector general and investigate complaints against lawmakers. Carol Pope’s appointment was made official late last week. State Rep. Avery Bourne says Pope was the Legislative Ethics Commission’s unanimous choice. Pope was a County state’s attorney from 1984 to 1991. She then served as a circuit judge until 2008 when she was appointed and then re-elected as an appellate court justice. Pope is the first permanent inspector in four years. She replaces Julie Porter, who was named to the post temporarily in 2017 after a spate of sexual harassment complaints against lawmakers.

No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday

CHICAGO (AP) Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett say there are no plans for him to meet with Chicago detectives for a follow-up interview about his reported assault. Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett’s lawyers. She says in an emailed statement that his lawyers “will keep an active dialogue with Chicago police on his behalf.” Smollett reported last month that he was physically attacked by two men who yelled homophobic and racial slurs. He said they also yelled he was in “MAGA Country,” an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. Police said Saturday that the investigation had “shifted” after detectives questioned two brothers about the attack and released them without charges. Police say they’ve requested a follow-up interview with Smollett, but his lawyers say the actor feels “victimized” by reports that he played a role in the assault.

Judge to rule Tuesday in Chicago Obama Library lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) A federal judge will rule on the city of Chicago’s request to toss a lawsuit aimed at halting President Barack Obama’s museum and library from being built in a public park. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey heard oral arguments last week in the case and said he would issue a ruling at some point today (Tuesday). Protect Our Parks wants to stop the $500 million Obama Presidential Center from being built in the selected location. A ruling in favor of the group could signal that the Obama Presidential Center is in real trouble. The parks advocacy group accuses the city of illegally transferring park land to a private entity, The Obama Foundation. City lawyers say Protect Our Parks misread the law, has misrepresented how the approval process worked and exaggerated potential environmental disruptions.