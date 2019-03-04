WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/4/19

Ex Waukegan School District Employee Arrested

Vander Tuuk 3-4-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan school employee who resigned just last month, has been arrested. Gabriel Valadez was an administrative assistant at the Lincoln Center from August of 2017, until that resignation. Valdez is accused of chatting with a 13-year-old girl on-line, and sending lewd images and videos. The 26-year-old’s home address is in south suburban Darien, and even though he was arrested in Waukegan…his accusations came from Chicago. Valdez is charged with grooming, exploitation of a child, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He’s currently being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.

Fatal Libertyville Township Crash

Vander Tuuk 2-4-19

(Libertyville, IL) A Waukegan man is dead, and two others were injured after a two vehicle crash in Libertyville Township. The incident took place on Saturday morning when a 21-year-old Waukegan man’s vehicle crossed a concrete and grass median on Peterson Road and into oncoming traffic. His vehicle ended up hitting another vehicle being driven by a 45-year-old Johnsburg woman. The unidentified 21-year-old was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead…the woman, and an 8-year-old in the other vehicle were also hospitalized, but their injuries were considered minor. The investigation into the incident continues.

Illinois governor looks to legal sports betting for revenue

Associated Press 2-4-19

CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker hopes the burgeoning sports-gambling industry will help solve Illinois’ budget troubles, but state lawmakers must first legalize expanded wagering. Pritzker said during his budget address last month that the state could count on $200 million from legalized sports gambling licensing fees to help fill a $3.2 billion budget hole. But in order to get that money, lawmakers must first legalize expanded wagering. The U.S. Supreme Court last year ended Nevada’s monopoly on state-sanctioned sports betting. Illinois is one of about a dozen states where lawmakers are considering legislation to legalize sports gambling.