WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/7/19

Lake Villa Township Teem Pleas Guilty in Fatal Hit and Run

Vander Tuuk 3-7-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County teen has pleaded guilty to her role in a fatal hit-and-run. Abby Hansen of Lake Villa Township was behind the wheel last June, when she hit and killed 52-year-old Brett Beckett She then fled the scene…only to be found and arrested after an extensive investigation. An autopsy determined the victim was double the legal limit, and wearing all black…and that authorities had been notified by concerned drivers about him walking on the side of the road. The 18-year-old Hansen pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. She faces anything from probation to three years in prison. Sentencing is set for May.

Bomb Threat at Waukegan Middle School

Vander Tuuk 3-7-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan school had to be evacuated after an alleged “specific” bomb threat came in on Wednesday morning. Computer software that monitors student Chromebooks alerted officials to the threat about 20 minutes before school started. Over 700 students were evacuated to the gym, while authorities combed the school. District officials and police say the threat was very specific to the school building, date and time…but no explosives or other devices were found. The investigation has been turned over to Waukegan Police.

Cause of Waukegan Fire Still Being Looked Into, Arson Out

Vander Tuuk 3-7-19

(Waukegan, IL) Fire officials in Waukegan continue to search for the exact cause of a massive blaze that destroyed 4 stores and 6 apartments earlier this week. The incident took place in the area of Grand and Jackson Monday morning, and though the building was a total loss, there were no injuries. On Wednesday, Waukegan’s Fire Marshal ruled out arson as a possible cause. Officials say they believe the blaze touched off in the ceiling of one of the 1st floor businesses, before spreading to the rest of the first floor and the apartments above.

Appeal Over Pension for Dead Firefighter

Vander Tuuk 3-7-19

(Waukegan, IL) About one month after a Lake County Judge ruled that the family of a deceased Buffalo Grove firefighter, can access his full pension…village officials have appealed. Buffalo Grove unsuccessfully challenged a 2018 ruling by the Fire Department Pension Board, which said Kevin Hauber’s fatal colon cancer was caused in the line of duty. Now officials once again are appealing, saying despite what independent medical experts say, there is no concrete link between firefighting, and the cancer. If the appellate court rules in favor of Buffalo Grove, Hauber’s widow will only be able to access 75% of his pension…a savings to the village of an estimated 1.7-million-dollars.