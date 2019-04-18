WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/18/19

Student Faces Felony Charges in Palatine High School Gun Incident

Vander Tuuk 4-18-19

(Palatine, IL) A student is facing two felony charges, after he reportedly brought a gun to the Palatine High School this week. The unnamed 15-year-old is currently in Cook County juvenile detention, facing one count of unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds, and one count of disorderly conduct. The gun was discovered late Tuesday morning wrapped inside of a sweatshirt left at the student’s desk. That suspect reportedly told police he had the gun because he had been receiving threats. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Waukegan Police Double Demotion

Vander Tuuk 4-18-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan Police Lieutenant has received a double demotion after allegedly charging the city for overtime, despite not being present where she said she was. The “News Sun” says Cory Kelly was demoted to a patrol officer after submitting OT hours for work at a Waukegan apartment complex, despite not being physically at the complex. The investigation started back in January, and reportedly showed Kelly was late some 32 days over a 58-day period, and sometimes went home during overtime shifts for a “significant” amount of time, but still charged for the work. The officer says she feels the investigation was fair, but felt blindsided by the double demotion. She also said despite not being physically present, she performed the work she submitted for.