WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/22/19

Crews recover 9-year-old boy’s body from Wauconda lake

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-22-19

WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) Authorities in Wauconda recovered the body of a 9-year-old boy over the weekend, after he fell into Bangs Lake Friday while paddleboating with a friend. Geraldo Rodriguez was found Saturday around noon by Wauconda rescue crews using sonar technology. Police and fire officials say Geraldo and another boy were on a paddleboat Friday evening when they became distressed ended up in the water. Nearby fishermen were able to pull one boy from the other water, but couldn’t locate Rodriguez. Rescue efforts took place immediately, but eventually turned into recovery mode. Funeral arrangements for the boy are pending.

Zion Man Arrested for Fatal Crash in Skokie

Vander Tuuk 4-22-19

(Skokie, IL) A Zion man is facing charges, after a fatal crash near Skokie. Illinois State Police say Marco Vital Tapia is accused of striking and killing a man that was outside of his semi on Friday afternoon along the Eden’s Expressway. The 41-year-old was charged on Saturday with one count of aggravated DUI involving death. Tapia was in a Cook County bond court on Sunday, where he was ordered held without bail.