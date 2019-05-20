WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/20/19

Murder Charges in Missing Zion Man Case

Vander Tuuk 5-20-19

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force have announced charges in connection with a Zion man missing for over two months. Cory Rhinehart was reported missing by friends and family back on March 18th. Officials on Friday announced the arrest of Vincent Bevly on 2 counts of first-degree murder related to the Rhinehart case, but few other details were released, including whether or not authorities had found a body. The 57-year-old suspect is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 5-million-dollar bond.

Round Lake Beach Suspicious Death

Vander Tuuk 5-20-19

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach are looking into what they are calling a suspicious death. The body of a woman was found on Friday, after a shots fired call in the 15-hundred block of Cherokee Drive. The victim was not identified, nor were there any specifics on the nature of her injuries. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Round Lake Beach Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is also assisting in the investigation.

Fox Lake Man Charged For Crashing Into Spring Grove Home

Vander Tuuk 5-20-19

(Spring Grove, IL) A Fox Lake man is facing charges, after crashing a vehicle into a Spring Grove home. The incident took place just before 2 o’clock on Sunday morning when a GMC pickup being driven by Talon Franz struck another vehicle, hit a power pole and ended up crashing into a home in the 28-thousand block of South Avenue. The crash pinned a 71-year-old woman that was sleeping in the home. She was safely extracted, and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries…as were two people in the other vehicle. Franz was located at his Fox Lake home after fleeing the scene. The 28-year-old has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, reckless driving and more.

Hit and Run Bike Incident

Vander Tuuk 5-20-19

(Cuba Township, IL) A hit and run incident injured a 13-year-old boy in the Barrington area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was struck at some point between 3 and 5 AM on Saturday, after he had taken his bike and snuck out of his Inverness home. After being hit near Routes 59 and 22, an unknown person drove the boy back to his home, where he was eventually discovered by his parents, and hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The make and model of the offending vehicle is unknown at this point, but evidence was said to be recovered. Anyone with more information on the incident is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or the Lake County Crimestoppers.

Pritzker considering bill to halt immigrant detention center

Associated Press 5-20-19

CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to consider a measure that would ban privatized immigration detention centers in Illinois. The state Senate approved the measure last week, while the the Illinois House passed it in April. Pritzker representatives didn’t say if he planned to sign or veto the bill. Pritzker’s office says he believes Illinois “should be a welcoming state for immigrants” and that he would review the legislation. If the bill becomes law it would prohibit the state or any local government from entering into an agreement with a private company over the detention of individuals.