WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/7/19

Evacuation underway before deadly Illinois blast

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) Waukegan Fire officials say an evacuation was underway moments before a deadly explosion at a factory on the northwest side. Waukegan Fire Marshal Steve Lenzi says managers at the AB Specialty Silicones plant sensed something was wrong and were working to get employees out of the structure before the Friday night blast. Three employees were killed and a fourth worker whose body hasn’t been recovered is also believed to be dead. Three of the deceased workers have been identified as Wisconsin men, including 29-year-old Allen Stevens of Salem, 56-year-old Jeff Cummings of Kenosha and 53-year-old Byron Biehn of Union Grove.

Fake Man With Gun Call in Mundelein

(Mundelein, IL) A Mundelein man is facing charges, after reportedly calling in a false report to police. Authorities say they were called on Monday afternoon to a company in the 13-hundred block of Allanson Road on reports of a man with a gun threatening employees. Officials contacted the company, but received no further reports of the threat. A search of the building was conducted, but the alleged suspect wasn’t found and employees returned to work. A subsequent investigation led police to Antonio Fletcher. The 37-year-old now faces one count of disorderly conduct/filing a false police report.