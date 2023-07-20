Woman Arrested and Charged in Fatal Fox Lake Area Hit and Run

(Fox Lake, IL) A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run earlier this year near Fox Lake. Officials say Brittany Marble was behind the wheel of a vehicle back on May 29th, that struck and killed 39-year-old Edgar Torres-Flores of North Chicago. Authorities say an extensive investigation led them to the 27-year-old Spring Grove woman, but didn’t release any further details about the arrest. Marble faces charges including failure to report a fatal crash, failure to remain at the scene of a fatal crash and more. She was able to post bond Wednesday afternoon…future court dates are currently unknown.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-20-23)