Woman Killed in Crash Identified

Pete Serzant, WLIP News reporting.

YORKVILLE, WI—The woman killed in a Racine County crash earlier this week has been identified.

32 year old Elizabeth Olszewski of Mt Pleasant was killed when the SUV she was riding in on Highway 20 was struck head-on by another vehicle that had crossed the centerline. Nine people were injured in the crash.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department says that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the Sunday crash but weather conditions may have played a role. One person remains in critical condition after the crash.