Woman Killed in Crash Identified

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–The woman killed in a head on crash this week has been identified.

37 year old Andrea Durian of Racine lost her life in the accident that happened Monday evening along Frontage Road near I-94 and Highway E around 6:15 PM. The driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries and was said to be cooperating with investigators.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the truck driven by Durian crossed the center line before striking the other vehicle.

She was not wearing her seat belt. Alcohol or other intoxicants are not thought to be factors in the crash.