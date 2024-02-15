Woman Wanted in Kenosha County for Reportedly Stealing Money, Credit Card From Elderly Man

(Town of Randall, WI) A Wisconsin woman is wanted in Kenosha County for allegedly stealing from an elderly man last month. 35 year old Kayla Rae Goemer allegedly used the Kenosha County resident’s credit card to make purchases online. Last week Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the town of Randall for a 92 year old man in distress. According to their reports Goemer-who was known to the victim-arrived at his home around 11 PM on February 8th. After confronting the suspect about the online purchases, Goemer allegedly took the man’s wallet which had about 3-thousand dollars inside. The woman fled the home and into a waiting vehicle. The man grabbed onto the vehicle as it moved and was reportedly dragged for several feet before letting go. A warrant was issued for Goemer’s arrest. Her last reported address is in West Bend.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-15-24)