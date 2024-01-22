Update: Alcohol Believed to Be Factor in Western Lake County Crash

(Volo, IL) Three people were injured after a wrong-way crash in the Volo area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Sunday evening along Route 12, just south of Route 120. A preliminary investigation shows that a Ford Mustang being driven by a 24-year-old Fox Lake man was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when he struck a Mitsubishi Outlander head-on. The drivers of both vehicles, and a passenger in the Mustang were all hospitalized with serious to critical injuries. Officials say an open alcohol container was found in the Mustang, and that impairment is believed to be a factor. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-22-24)