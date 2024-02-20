Young Girl Nearly Killed in Lake County Stabbing, Released From Hospital

(Beach Park, IL) A 9-year-old girl that suffered a brutal stabbing attack last week in Beach Park, has been released from the hospital. The girl suffered the severe injuries last Thursday, allegedly at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend Demetrius Fisher. After his capture, Fisher reportedly told police he intended to kill the child, because she made him “snap” while making too much noise in the house. The 30-year-old now faces attempted murder charges. He is being held on pre-trial detention, and isn’t due back in court until next month.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-20-24)