Zion Murder Being Investigated

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide.

Officials were flagged down around 11 o’clock on Sunday night in the 28-hundred block of Galilee Avenue. It was there that they discovered a man with several gunshot wounds.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to Vista East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead early on Monday morning. No arrests have been announced in the case.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Zion Police in the investigation.