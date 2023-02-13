Zion Police Announce Second Arrest in 2018 Murder

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a murder arrest, several years after the killing took place. Officials say Kaleah Beville was killed, and two others were injured in a February 2018 home invasion and murder. One suspect, identified as Zavian Wells was arrested a few days after the incident, and remains in the Lake County Jail awaiting an April jury trial. Police say in early January of this year, they were able to identify Tracy Davis Jr. as a second suspect in the murder. He was taken into custody near Minneapolis, Minnesota. Davis was then turned over to Lake County authorities this month and is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond. Authorities say two additional suspects could face charges in the case, but they have not been identified at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-13-23)