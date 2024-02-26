13-Year-Old Boy Charged After Allegedly Bringing a Gun to a Gurnee Middle School

(Gurnee, IL) A 13-year-old is facing charges, after reportedly bringing a gun to school in Gurnee. Police say they were called to the Viking Middle School after some students were overheard talking about a student who brought a weapon to the campus. The school was put on a soft lockdown, and police used a K9 to sniff out the gun, which was located in a locker. The 13-year-old student that reportedly brought the weapon was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in a school…that boy was released to his parents.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-26-24)