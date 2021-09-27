2002 Antioch Murder Could Get a New Look

(Waukegan, IL) A former McHenry County man could be getting a new trial in a 2002 Lake County murder. Ronald Ruhl was convicted of killing Richard Neubauer in the parking lot of an Antioch bar at the behest of another man, Raymond Serio. Serio has now allegedly claimed that he was the lone murderer. Ruhl, a former Crystal Lake resident, had his argument for a new trial bolstered by an appellate court that said, while the new information doesn’t explicitly prove that the now 52-year-old is innocent, it does raise enough questions for at least considering hearings into a new trial.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-27-21)