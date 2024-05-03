Fire Strikes Vacant Hotel

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)–The Waukegan Fire Department battled a fierce blaze at the old Ramada Inn on Wednesday, May 1st.

Responding to multiple calls reporting smoke, firefighters encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors.

Due to the building’s vacancy, a defensive strategy was employed, with extensive efforts to access the structure.

The fire escalated to a 2nd Alarm Level, drawing support from neighboring departments.

After hours of intense work, crews contained the fire to one of the five buildings, though extensive damage occurred.

Initial investigations suggest arson, with one firefighter treated for exhaustion.

Thankfully, no other injuries were reported.