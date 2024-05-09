Body Found in Pike River Ruled A Suicide

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Wednesday afternoon regarding a deceased male found in the Pike River near 4019 University Drive – UW-Parkside.

The body was discovered by a trail walker around 3:00 PM.

Authorities confirmed the individual’s death as a suicide after securing the scene.

Contrary to social media rumors, the deceased was not decapitated or missing any body parts.

There was no danger to the public or the campus.

UW-Parkside Police and local fire departments provided assistance.

The Sheriff’s Department extended condolences to those affected and emphasized support for mental health, urging individuals in need to contact Kenosha County Behavioral Health or the Crisis Line at (262) 657-7188.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, no further details were disclosed.